Paula Sue Wood, 71, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her home in Martinsville.



She was born Tuesday, October 11, 1949 to the late Owen Paul and Mary Louise "Lou" (Dorsett) Clements in Gary, Indiana.



Paula was a 1967 graduate of Portage High School. She was involved in several organizations including Amici homemakers and Coordinated Aging Services. She loved to paint and play piano and loved her animals. She was especially fond of her grandkids and loved spending time with and caring for her family.



She is survived by her husband, Charles D. "Chuck" Wood who she married October 1, 1967; daughter, Julie Presley and husband Jonathan; son, Jeffrey Allen Wood; brother, Kenny (Terry) Clements; sister, Janice (Frank)Arreola; grandchildren, Savannah Presley and Mya Rose Presley.



A celebration of life for Paula will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Morgan County Humane Society, 690 West Mitchell Avenue, Martinsville, IN 46151.





