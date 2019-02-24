Home

January 29, 1963 – February 24, 2018It has been a year today that you left us and gained your angel wings. Even though you are not here with us, you will always be a part of our Life and you will never be forgotten. I know you will continue to be an Angel in Heaven, as you were on Earth. You'll always be my Sunshine. A day does not go by That we are not thinking about you.Keep watching me like you didWhen you were here my Guardian Angel. We love you and truly miss you. Love, from your family.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
