Pauline Best was born June 15, 1933 in Gary, Indiana to the late John G. and Eliza Ross. She was at rest on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. She graduated from Froebel High School in 1951. She accepted Christ at a very early age. She was a devoted wife and homemaker, dedicating her life to raising her children. She enjoyed family, dancing, listening to Al Green oldies and last, but not least she loved her scratch off lottery tickets. Preceded in death by parents and son Randy Best; four sisters and three brothers. She was the last child living. Pauline leaves to cherish her memories daughter Linda (Robert) Hines of Gary, IN; two sons Dennis (Dana) Best of Gary, IN and Kenneth (Leereathea) Best of Merrillville, IN; 10 grandchildren Tawanna Davis, Terri Best, Latittany Best, Jermaine Hines, Dennis Best Jr., Kendra Best, Antoinette Hines, Schickell Best, Kenneth Best Jr., and Kendall Best; 8 great grandchildren Jasmine, Jimmie III, Darshaun, Nyla, Jada, Trayvon, Brooklyn and Dajoure; one great great grandchild Dywane Lyons Jr and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019