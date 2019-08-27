Pauline Muraida, 85, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Walkerton, IN.



Mrs. Muraida was born in Gary, IN on December 15, 1933 to John and Anna (Dolac) Bekelya and lived in the area for 14 years, coming from Arizona.



On November 28, 1969 in Crown Point, IN she married Eugene Muraida, who preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.



Survivors include one son, Michael (Sheila) Muraida of Crown Point; one daughter, Cynthia (Gary) Walstra of Lowell; one brother, Richard (Bonnie) Bekelya of Florida; and one sister, Irene (Bill) Weger of Koontz Lake.



Mrs. Muraida was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Gary. She was a member of St. Dominic's Church of Koontz Lake and was a retired secretary for Leisure World in Mesa, AZ.



A private service will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019