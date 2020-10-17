1/
Pearl E. Garrison
1944 - 2020
Pearl E. Garrison, age 76, of Hobart, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana on May 20, 1944 to the late John and Margaret (nee Stephens) Garrison. She worked at Coil Tran as a janitor for 44 years.

Pearl is survived by her sisters in law, Darlene Garrison, Judy Garrison; nieces, Barbara Garrison, Gladys Chappo, Angie Garrison Fraley Damonte; nephews, Ronald Garrison, Scott Garrison, Joseph (Laura Moslick) Garrison, Jr., Jonathan Garrison; and cousins, Sharon Milenkoff, Mary Leuca.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Garrison; mother, Margaret Jarosz; and brothers, John Garrison, Arthur Garrison, Joseph Garrison.

Visitation will take place Monday, October 19, 2020 from 3-7 pm at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. She will be laid to rest Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 W Ridge Rd, Gary, IN 46408. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
OCT
20
Burial
11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
