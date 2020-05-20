Pearline Moore
1927 - 2020
PEARLINE MOORE age 83 exchanged time for eternity on May 13, 2020. She was born April 25, 1927 in Riley Tennessee to Sarah Morris and James Russell. She attended school in Gary, IN. Pearline moved to Gary at an early age and there she met Leroy Moore. They married on March 20, 1960 and to this union seven children were born. She was beloved by her late husband, children, and brothers. She retired from the City of Gary Redevelopment Commission after twenty-one (21) years of service. She accepted the Lord at an early age. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Tyrone, two brothers, Charles and George Roberson. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving daughters, Debra Johnson and Teresa (Wayne) Chandler; sons, Willie Lewis, Leroy Mitchell, Leroy Jr, Dino, James, Richard; brothers, Benny, Richard, Robert Earl, Johnel Roberson, Leonard Roberson, Alfreddie Mitchell , William Robins, Jerry (Jena)Robins grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, special cousin Gloria Hawthorne. All Services Thursday May 21, 2020. Wake 9:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Burial Evergreen Cemetery.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
