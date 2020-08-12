Thinking of you guys during this difficult time. Sending much love and hugs. Mike I’m so sorry you been in my prayers the last few days, thinking about you. I’ll always remember his smile and him always jamming his music and as always dress to impress Gigi you took awesome care of him and thinking about you. I’m gonna miss him. RIP Uncle Pete ❤ Even tho he wasn’t my uncle, he let me call him that for 20 plus yrs ❤ Sending prayers to all of you. Love you guys. God bless

Ann Marie Balboa

Friend