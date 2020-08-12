Pedro Diaz, Jr.
Age 71 passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born June 26,1949 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Andres. and Patricia Gonzales. He was a U.S. Steel crane operator retiree. Pedro was a avid Bears and White Sox fan and he loved to eat ice cream. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his son, Michael Anthony (Sonia) Diaz Sr.; two daughters, Tina (Osvaldo) Febus and Tammy Alvarez; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; brother Louis Gonzales; two sisters, Yolonda Cruz and Diana Negron and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Andres Gonzales; granddaughter, Tammy Zambrana and great- grandson, Christian Diaz Franco.
A funeral service for Pedro will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 also at Rees Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, facial coverings are mandatory. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
