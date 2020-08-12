1/
Pedro Diaz Jr.
1949 - 2020
Pedro Diaz, Jr.

Age 71 passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born June 26,1949 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Andres. and Patricia Gonzales. He was a U.S. Steel crane operator retiree. Pedro was a avid Bears and White Sox fan and he loved to eat ice cream. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his son, Michael Anthony (Sonia) Diaz Sr.; two daughters, Tina (Osvaldo) Febus and Tammy Alvarez; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; brother Louis Gonzales; two sisters, Yolonda Cruz and Diana Negron and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Andres Gonzales; granddaughter, Tammy Zambrana and great- grandson, Christian Diaz Franco.

A funeral service for Pedro will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 also at Rees Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, facial coverings are mandatory. (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss Mike, Tina, and Tammy. My heart and prayers goes out to you guys..
Robert Perez
August 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pedro's passing. Diane our prayers and condolences to you and your family at the loss of your brother. May he Rest in Peace and Perpetual Light shine upon him.
Izzy and Nereida Hernandez
Nereida Hernandez
Neighbor
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 8, 2020
Rest easy pops..you were my hero and I was ur baby hour #1 and no one can ever take our bond away...ur in a better place and wish these last years of your life were magical. But no more pain no more being afraid no more running dad...until we meet again continue to shine in me and ur grandkids...you will always be apart of our hearts and our joy...love u dad forever....
Tammy Alvarez
Daughter
August 8, 2020
My condolences to the family, may your love of him be everlasting... God Bless
Raechelle Isabell
Friend
August 8, 2020
Thinking of you guys during this difficult time. Sending much love and hugs. Mike I’m so sorry you been in my prayers the last few days, thinking about you. I’ll always remember his smile and him always jamming his music and as always dress to impress Gigi you took awesome care of him and thinking about you. I’m gonna miss him. RIP Uncle Pete ❤ Even tho he wasn’t my uncle, he let me call him that for 20 plus yrs ❤ Sending prayers to all of you. Love you guys. God bless
Ann Marie Balboa
Friend
August 8, 2020
May your soul rest in peace Uncle Pete.
Veronica Simons
Family
August 8, 2020
So Sorry for your loss Tina, Tammy and Michael
Judy Husk
Friend
August 8, 2020
RIP brother-in-law To the family so sorry on the loss. Pete will always be in your hearts and his memories will never fade. God will give you the strength to get through this. His pain and suffering are gone. God Bless you Pete and his family. Love all of you
Sandra Simons
Family
August 7, 2020
Diana and family so sorry to hear of Pedro's passing. Praying that our Lord will shower you with Blessings of comfort strength and peace!
Hilda&George Pabey
Friend
