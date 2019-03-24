|
|
Peggie L. (Love) Mosley was born June 22, 1949 in Louisville, Mississippi to Willie and Minnie Love. Peggie graduated from Oktibbeha Webster High School in Maben, Mississippi. She accepted Christ at an early age. Peggie was united in holy matrimony to John M. Mosley on May 14, 1966 in Sturgis, Mississippi. She retired from Bethlehem Steel Burns Harbor (Chemical Division). Peggie was called home to rest on March 17, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Minnie Love, Brothers Eddie, Johnnie, Robert L., O.C., Huston Cooper; Sisters Helen Davis and Mary Lee Cunningham. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband John M. Mosley; daughter Jacqueline Tate; two sisters Catherine Ross of Chicago, IL and Mattie Goode of Maben, MS; two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow. All services at Liberty Baptist Church 2601 Roosevelt Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019