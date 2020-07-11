1/
Peggy Frieson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Frieson was born June 19, 1963 in Gary, IN to the proud parents of Erlis and Aline Frieson. Peggy had four siblings: Michael Frieson (deceased), Debra Kizer (deceased), and Alice Thomas. Peggy is survived by two siblings, Mollie Linda (Willie) Collins, and Pastor Carl Frieson (Qwinellia); one niece, LaTrice Williams; great-nieces and nephew, A'Dajah, Ashanti and Arius Williams, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Alton Kizer. Peggy graduated from West Side High School in 1983. She attended Odessa's Beauty College and was employed by Perma Green for many years. Peggy was a faithful and active member at First Tabernacle MB Church for many years. She sang in the choir and was in the Beautifying Ministry before becoming a faithful and active member of Mt. Calvary Christian Church under the leadership of Pastor Carl Frieson. Peggy was not only a hearer of the word, she was truly a doer of the word. Peggy always had compassion for those in need and was always assisting them in any way that she could. She was always visiting the sick and shut in and donating money to several charities each month, including an animal charity. All Services Monday, July 13, 2020. Wake 1:00 p.m. Funeral 2:30 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Ave. Gary, IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved