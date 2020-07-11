Peggy Frieson was born June 19, 1963 in Gary, IN to the proud parents of Erlis and Aline Frieson. Peggy had four siblings: Michael Frieson (deceased), Debra Kizer (deceased), and Alice Thomas. Peggy is survived by two siblings, Mollie Linda (Willie) Collins, and Pastor Carl Frieson (Qwinellia); one niece, LaTrice Williams; great-nieces and nephew, A'Dajah, Ashanti and Arius Williams, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Alton Kizer. Peggy graduated from West Side High School in 1983. She attended Odessa's Beauty College and was employed by Perma Green for many years. Peggy was a faithful and active member at First Tabernacle MB Church for many years. She sang in the choir and was in the Beautifying Ministry before becoming a faithful and active member of Mt. Calvary Christian Church under the leadership of Pastor Carl Frieson. Peggy was not only a hearer of the word, she was truly a doer of the word. Peggy always had compassion for those in need and was always assisting them in any way that she could. She was always visiting the sick and shut in and donating money to several charities each month, including an animal charity. All Services Monday, July 13, 2020. Wake 1:00 p.m. Funeral 2:30 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Ave. Gary, IN.





