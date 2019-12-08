|
age 72, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents Ford and Cora Beasley, husband Theodis Woodley, Sr., brother Wilford Beasley and son-in-law Tyrone Smith. She leaves to cherish her loving memories 5 children: Rhonda, Tonia, Theodis, Angela Woodley and Dierdra (Wahabi) Shittu. 11 grandchildren, Dude, Danny, Davetta, Lil Theodis, Danzell, Darryl, Danique, Elijah, Jamel, Javon, Deion. 16 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 1 brother and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at True Foundation, 1187 W. 47th Ave. Bishop Frederick M. Jackson, Sr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019