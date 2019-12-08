Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
True Foundation
1187 W. 47th Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Woodley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy RoCeatha Woodley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy RoCeatha Woodley Obituary
age 72, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents Ford and Cora Beasley, husband Theodis Woodley, Sr., brother Wilford Beasley and son-in-law Tyrone Smith. She leaves to cherish her loving memories 5 children: Rhonda, Tonia, Theodis, Angela Woodley and Dierdra (Wahabi) Shittu. 11 grandchildren, Dude, Danny, Davetta, Lil Theodis, Danzell, Darryl, Danique, Elijah, Jamel, Javon, Deion. 16 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 1 brother and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at True Foundation, 1187 W. 47th Ave. Bishop Frederick M. Jackson, Sr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -