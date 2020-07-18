Percy Brown Jr. age 77, exchanged life for eternity Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Percy was a devoted husband and father. Percy was a retired worker (32 years) of Deckter's Railroad Salvage. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 52 years Annie Dae, parents Percy and Willie Mae Brown, sister Elizabeth Carter. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, loving daughters Bridgette and Sandra Brown and a host of family members and friends. Homegoing service will be held at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St., Gary, IN on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 am. Visitation will be held at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St., Gary on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9 am until 11 am. Pastor De'Wan M. Bynum, officiating. Burial Evergreen Memorial Park. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





