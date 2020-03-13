|
On Monday, March 9, 2020, Percy K. Patton, known to friends as "Percy P," fell asleep in the arms of Jesus at the age of 57 years.
A native of Gary, Indiana, Percy was born on February 14, 1963. He attended Horace Mann High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clover and Ella Mae Patton, and brother, Robert Patton.
Percy will be forever remembered by his family: Brothers Clover Patton and Keith Patton of Gary, Indiana; Sisters Joyce Patton of Gary, Indiana, Ellen Carter of Houston, Texas, and Sharon Patton of St. Cloud Minnesota. Percy will also be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews, Raymond Jumper, Quiana (Jumper) McWilliams, Essence Carter, Domonique Holloman, Eunice Carter, Michael Patton, Brittany Douglas, Edward Carter, Jeremiah Simmons, and Chloe Patton, as well as a host of other relatives, friends, and caretakers.
Celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church 1333 West 25th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Rev James I. Robertson officiating.
Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020