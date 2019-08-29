Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Wonder Working Word Church
2421 Ralston St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Percy Ray Berry Obituary
Percy Ray Berry age 68 of Gary, In passed away Saturday August 10th, 2019. He was born in Vicksburg Mississippi on December 25th ,1950 to the late Roosevelt (O.K) Berry and Bessie Berry. He is survived by his Life Partner Catherine Bennett ,2 sons Pastor George Hall and Percy Ray Berry, 2 daughters Monique Greer and Destiny Bennett, 2 brothers Lowery Berry and Edward McMurray, 3 sisters Teretha Smith ,Vickie Davis and Tonya Penister . Visitation Friday August 30th,2019 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Saturday August31,2019 11:00 a.m. at Wonder Working Word Church 2421 Ralston St. Gary,In. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
