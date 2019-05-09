|
|
was born in Gary, Indiana on August 17, 1954 to the union of Percy L. Tucker Sr. and Cassie Cleo Parker. He put his hand in God's hand at 8:59a.m. on May 1, 2019. He attended Dunbar Elementary School, and Pulaski Middle School. He continued his education at Tolleston Jr. /Sr. High School, Class of 1973. He served in the U. S. Army at Fort Ord, CA and was honorably discharged. He retired from Strack & Van Till in Highland, Indiana in 2014. He is preceded in death by his parents, one son Percy L. Tucker III. Sister Joyce Lyn Parker-Hall, brothers James Fleming and George (Connie) Fleming. He will be greatly missed by his loving and faithful wife Joycelyn Wise-Tucker; son Edward (Tasha) Tucker Sr.; grandsons Edward Jr. and Evan; Brother Minister Keith Black and special cousin Sgt. Ben Portis. Visitation Friday May 10, 2019 from 4-8:00p.m. with family hours 6-8:00p.m. Funeral service Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00a.m. All services at Liberty Baptist Church 2301 Roosevelt Street. Pastor Antwon Brown, officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 9, 2019