Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
For more information about
Peter Spoentgen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Spoentgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter F. Spoentgen


1928 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter F. Spoentgen Obituary
Peter F. Spoentgen, age 91, of Merrillville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1928 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to the late Reuben and Leila Spoentgen. Peter was a father of four and spent the last seventy years in Northwest Indiana. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired after 13 years of working for US Steel and was also a self employed salesman. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Nancy) Spoentgen, Andrew (Isabelle) Spoentgen, Neil (Natalie) Spoentgen; 5 grandchildren, Rémy (Brianna), Nicolas, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Jeremy; 2 great grandchildren, Tyler and Payton. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Spoentgen; brother, George and his parents, Reuben and Leila Spoentgen. Memorial contributions in Peter's name may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana, 2906 Highway Ave., Highland, IN 46322. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial of cremains will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -