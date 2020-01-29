|
Peter F. Spoentgen, age 91, of Merrillville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1928 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to the late Reuben and Leila Spoentgen. Peter was a father of four and spent the last seventy years in Northwest Indiana. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired after 13 years of working for US Steel and was also a self employed salesman. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Nancy) Spoentgen, Andrew (Isabelle) Spoentgen, Neil (Natalie) Spoentgen; 5 grandchildren, Rémy (Brianna), Nicolas, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Jeremy; 2 great grandchildren, Tyler and Payton. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Spoentgen; brother, George and his parents, Reuben and Leila Spoentgen. Memorial contributions in Peter's name may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana, 2906 Highway Ave., Highland, IN 46322. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial of cremains will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020