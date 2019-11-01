|
Phillip E. Hearne age 60 of Gary, IN passed away Sunday October 27,2019. Deacon of New life Outreach C.O.G.I.C. and a
US Veteran. Graduated from Horace Mann HS. Member of Ghost Busters Soft Ball Team. He is preceded in death by Father Robert Hearne, Mother Annie Hearne-Brown, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Betty Hearne. Daughters, LaToya, Lakia, Tiara and Destiny. 7 Grandchildren. Sisters: Betty Johnson, Gwendolyn Henderson, and Loretta (Pastor Douglas) Thames, and Jackie Hester. Brothers: Pastor Ronald (Doris) Hearne, Brian (Delores) Hearne, Carl (Octavia) Jones. And a host of other relatives and friends. Musical: Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m Funeral Service Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services at Cathedral of Hope C.O.G.I.C 3941 E. 13th Ave. Gary, IN. Pastor Douglas Thames Sr. And Pastor Ronald Hearne, Eulogists. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019