Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Hope C.O.G.I.C
3941 E. 13th Ave
Gary, IN
Phillip E. Hearne Obituary
Phillip E. Hearne age 60 of Gary, IN passed away Sunday October 27,2019. Deacon of New life Outreach C.O.G.I.C. and a

US Veteran. Graduated from Horace Mann HS. Member of Ghost Busters Soft Ball Team. He is preceded in death by Father Robert Hearne, Mother Annie Hearne-Brown, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Betty Hearne. Daughters, LaToya, Lakia, Tiara and Destiny. 7 Grandchildren. Sisters: Betty Johnson, Gwendolyn Henderson, and Loretta (Pastor Douglas) Thames, and Jackie Hester. Brothers: Pastor Ronald (Doris) Hearne, Brian (Delores) Hearne, Carl (Octavia) Jones. And a host of other relatives and friends. Musical: Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m Funeral Service Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services at Cathedral of Hope C.O.G.I.C 3941 E. 13th Ave. Gary, IN. Pastor Douglas Thames Sr. And Pastor Ronald Hearne, Eulogists. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019
