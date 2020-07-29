1/1
Phillip Louis Turner
Phillip Louis Turner was born December 8, 1961, to Clarence and Anna Turner. He graduated from West Side High School class of 1979. Phillip enjoyed bowling, recreational games and most of all music. He enjoyed being a disc jockey in his leisure time. Phillip relocated to Denver, Colorado in 1983. In Denver, he had employment working with children with mental health challenges and later secured employment with Anthem Insurance Company. Phillip passed away on July 24, 2020, at the Hospice of Calumet Area (Riley House). He leaves to cherish his memory loving parents Clarence and Anna Turner; Siblings: Jerome Bruce, William (Marjorie) Turner, Demone (Duane) Hickenbottom and Michonn Tramble; special cousins: Louise, David and Diane Turner; special niece: Briana Ingram along with other nieces, nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, Wake 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church 2323 W. 11Th Ave Gary, Indiana. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
