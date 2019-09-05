Phillip T. Manning, age 52, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Broadway Methodist Hospital in Merrillville. He was born in Gary, Indiana on September 28, 1966 to Charles D. and Mary Manning. Phillip was a Ladle Caster at U.S.Steel. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.



He is survived by his mother, Mary Manning; four brothers, Timothy, Charles (Kari), Shawn (Lori Bell) and John (Sheila) Manning; nine sisters, Ellen Fay, Evelyn (Eddie) Sanders, Deborah Alexander, Mary (Tom) Miedl, Bernadette (Jim) Regnier, Ann Holland, Kathleen Keenan, Maureen (Eric) Legros and Colleen (Travis) Decker; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.



Phillip was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. (nee Shirk) Manning; his father, Charles Manning and sister, Therese Manning.



in lieu of flowers donations to Camp Cross Roads in Chicago, Illinois would be appreciated.



A funeral service for Phillip will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Pastor Travis Decker officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. -8 p.m. also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019