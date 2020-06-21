Phocion John Robinson
1920 - 2020
Phocion John Robinson (Robbie) finished his earthly journey on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at home with family at his side. He was born December 31,1920 to Anna and Reid Robinson in Belzoni, Mississippi. His parents relocated the family to Gary before he entered kindergarten. He is a graduate of Froebel High School class of 1940, attended Xavier University in New Orleans and honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. Phocion was the first African American Milkman employed by Dixie Dairy. He later became a surveyor for Lake County and retired from the City of Gary working in the departments of Engineering & Housing Conservation. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Phocion Jr.; sisters Mildred James and Sara (Dr. Walter)Johnson. Memories will be forever cherished by devoted wife Emma, of 64 years; 2 daughters Dr. Lucille Washington and Phocia Jean (Bobby) Jackson; 4 grandchildren Md/JD Allen Dennis Jr. of Atlanta Georgia, Frederick Washington of Nashville, Tennessee, Laurie Washington of Midlothian , Illinois and Elizabeth Washington of Greenville, Mississippi; 5 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews , other family members and friends; loving caregivers Teresa Hamblin and Charlotte Dorsey. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park hobart, Indiana.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 20, 2020
Love u Granddaddy and Miss u very much ❤
Elizabeth Washington
Family
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
