Phyllis Horkavi Obituary
Phyllis Jean Horkavi "PJ", age 72, passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Elizabeth (Debock) and Gerbertus Westerhoff.Phyllis is survived by her husband David C. Horkavi; daughter, Tracy Ann (Michael) Wolf; grandchildren, Ashley Pacholski, Brittany Wolf, Christopher Wolf, Dakota Wolf and Elizabeth Wolf. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Stephan M. Pacholski, sister, LaVergne Terpstra and brother, Herman Westerhoff.Phyllis had many wonderful friends in her life, especially the "Bunco Babes", whom she deeply treasured. Throughout her life, Phyllis had a wide variety of jobs, all in the service industry. She loved people. Phyllis enjoyed traveling and the water, especially Kemil Beach and occasional trips to the casino. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN 46304 with Father Nate Edquist officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a Rosary service at 4:30 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phyllis's name to: VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
