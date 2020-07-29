Rev. Rachel Fossett transitioned from this life and entered into eternal life on July 20, 2020. Rev. Fossett, 99 was born on October 6, 1920 to Delia and Joseph Witherspoon in West Point, Mississippi. She retired from Union League in Chicago, IL. after 20 years of service. She was a member of The Upper Room Spiritual Mission Church #1 under the leadership of Mother Booth in Chicago, IL. Rev. Fossett became an ordained minister and started her own church The Upper Room Spiritual Mission #3, which was located in Gary, IN., where she stayed faithful until she passed this life. Rev. Rachel Fossett will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was truly a great woman of God. She is preceded in death by her husband Booker T. Fossett. She leaves to cherish her life devoted son, Fred J. Griffin Sr.; 7 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special Armor Bearer Rev. Ortis Marie St. George; special niece, Willie Mae Hightower and special cousin Dorothy Robinson.



Due to concerns of COVID-19 the family requests facial masks be worn and please practice social distancing. Visitation will be Thursday July 30, 2020 at 9 AM to 11 AM-funeral services will follow. All services will be held at Greater Light MB Church, 5100 Virginia St, Gary, IN. Rev. Dr. John W. Hightower officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home. (219) 888-9933





