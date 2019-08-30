Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Eugene Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Eugene Wilson Obituary
Ralph Eugene Wilson, age 63, of Gary, Indiana passed away on Thursday August 22nd 2019 at Methodist Northlake hospital. He was a graduate of Westside High School. He was a magnificent Carpenter for over 30 years who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his father John W Wilson Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Janice Wilson, two children;Lomita Wilson and Carol (Johnny) Smith. Mother,Pauline Wilson. Three grandchildren Ke'orra Wilson, Onesty Wilson and Abrielle Smith. One great grandchild Re'aile Piccolin. Three brothers, John(Sondra) Wilson, Willie Wilson and Paul (Jessica) Wilson. One sister Patricia (Hollis) Walker. Many nieces, nephew's, and family and friends. The memory of you will always be in our hearts. You will be greatly missed. We love you.

All Services Saturday August 31,2019. Wake 9:00am Funeral 11:00am at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now