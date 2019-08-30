|
|
Ralph Eugene Wilson, age 63, of Gary, Indiana passed away on Thursday August 22nd 2019 at Methodist Northlake hospital. He was a graduate of Westside High School. He was a magnificent Carpenter for over 30 years who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his father John W Wilson Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Janice Wilson, two children;Lomita Wilson and Carol (Johnny) Smith. Mother,Pauline Wilson. Three grandchildren Ke'orra Wilson, Onesty Wilson and Abrielle Smith. One great grandchild Re'aile Piccolin. Three brothers, John(Sondra) Wilson, Willie Wilson and Paul (Jessica) Wilson. One sister Patricia (Hollis) Walker. Many nieces, nephew's, and family and friends. The memory of you will always be in our hearts. You will be greatly missed. We love you.
All Services Saturday August 31,2019. Wake 9:00am Funeral 11:00am at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019