Ralph W. White, age 88 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 10, 1931 in Gary, IN to Harlan and Imogene (McDaniel) White.



Ralph is survived by two daughters, Pam White, and Linda (Bill) Bolinger; granddaughter, Crystal (Brandyn) Kitchens; great granddaughter, Adalynn; brother, Richard White of Hobart; cousin, Patricia Bryan of Valparaiso; nieces, Sherry White Norris of NC, Stacy Burbesque of Valparaiso, Michele White; nephews, Shawn White, Michael White; extended family, Don and Maria Conn, Jamie and Pete Howard, Michelle and Kevin Adams, Jessica Conn, special friends, Mike and Laura; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Ann (Chadourne) White; and parents, Harlan and Imogene White.



Ralph was a United States Air Force Veteran and was a member of American Legion Post 502 in South Haven for over 50 years. He worked at US Steel and retired from his position as a Motor Inspector after more than 30 years of service. In his retirement years, Ralph was a greeter at the Valparaiso Walmart and retired from there in 2017. He enjoyed football, baseball, and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed reading his paper and doing crossword puzzles. Ralph umpired for East Gary Little League, officiated High School Football games and a World Series Little League game, as well as Ladies Slow-Pitch Softball at Kirkoff Park in Valparaiso. Ralph's family wishes to thank all of the Walmart associates and customers for their kindness and friendship shown toward Ralph.



Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Rev. Sr. Pastor Robert Liedtke officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ralph's honor may be made to the 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278, or to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942, or to the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019