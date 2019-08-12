Home

Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Burial
Following Services
Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens
Ramon Mathis Obituary
95, passed away Friday August 8, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Arlene (Don) Thatcher; grandchildren, Jeff Clinton, Ronda (Joe) Podgorski, Angela Berge; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother in law, Harmon Quint and special carretakers, Mikki Thompson, Kathy Pierce, and Caitlyn Tally. Preceded in death by his wife, of close to 74 years, Eleanor; daughter, Ramona (Ron) Clinton; siblings, Imogene Martin, Maxwell Wanda Slocum. Ramon was a lifetime farmer, a member of Prairie St. Church of Christ in Lowell, and a fan of Cracker Barrel, visiting multiple times a week. Visitation, Tuesday, 4-8PM, with Funeral Services Wednesday at 11AM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave in Lowell. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019
