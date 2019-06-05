Ramonica Anne Richardson-Thomas, 51, of Birmingham, AL, untimely passed away from this life to the next. She was born in Gary, IN to Dr. F. C. and Bertha (Cheatham) Richardson on April 27, 1968. She is survived by her father and step-mother, Dr. F. C. and Bernice Richardson; brother, Dr. Melvin Richardson; and nephew, Jordan; sister-in-law, Detrice; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha Richardson; brother, Marcellous. Ramonica was a active member of Faith Chapel in Birmingham, AL where she was a vital part of their choir and ministry team. Her music ministry touched numerous lives. She was a successful business woman. If you met Ramonica, you immediately felt like she was your best friend. Anyone who called Ramonica your friend, please know that her loving family grieves with you. There will be general visitation at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Family hour will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at Christ Baptist Church, 4700 East 7th Ave., Gary, IN 46403 on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Ramonica will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends. Published in the Post Tribune on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary