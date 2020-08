MY BROTHER YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED. ANN & I GOING RO SAM'S CLUB AND COMING BACK WITH AN ICE CREAM BAR FOR YOU, NO MATTER HOW MANY TIMES WE MAY GO A WEEK. OUR CONVERSATIONS ABOUT OUR IN-DOOR PLANTS, AND WHAT WE DO TO KEEP THEM ALIVE. LAST BUT NOT LEAST, THE BBQ'S & SAUCES. THANKS FOR ALL OF THE LOVE & CONVERSATIONS WE SHARED THROUGH THE YEARS.

CHERYL WILLIAMS-HARRIS