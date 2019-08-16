Home

Raquel Marie Owens-Gore

You were very kind and thoughtful with a warm and loving heart and when other people needed help, you always played your part. You're thought of every single day whatever time of the year. But somehow more than ever now that your special day is here. No present can be given and it's really hard. But there's a world of love inside this special message. Each memory is shining bright and treasured dearly. We celebrate your special day and the gift of knowing you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE!

We Love you. Your Loving Family
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
