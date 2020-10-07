Ray A. Perry, Sr,. was born on March 3, 1950, to the union of Lee Andrew and Reather Mae (Smith) Perry. He departed this life on September 24, 2020. Preceded in death by loving wife Bernice, father Lee Andrew, and mother Evangelist Reather Mae, brother Willie Herman, sister Alice and son Ray Perry III. He leaves to cherish his memories six sons Ray (Lynn) Perry Jr. of Gary, IN; Richard (Babette) Perry of Bellville, MI; D'Andre and Antonio (Vanessa) Goodwin of Elkhart, IN; Rayford and Edward Perry of Gary, IN; two daughters Twanna White and Shontell Perry of Gary, IN; three brothers William "Bill" (Minnie) Perry, Major "Pete" Perry and Percy Perry all of Gary, IN; one sister Andrea Perry of Gary, IN; sister-in-law Gloria Rogers of Elkhart, IN; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, countless extended family and friends. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly. Visitation, Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.