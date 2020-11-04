1/1
Ray H. Phillips
Ray H. Phillips age 72, formerly of Collins, MS and a Gary resident for fifty-two years. He passed away October 28, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. A former employee of the Gary Community School Corp. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Annette Phillips; brother Curtis (EmmaJean); sister JoAnn; sons Kelvin (Rhochelle) and Ray Alonzo; grandchildren Jennifer (Sidney), Jasmine, LaNeshia, Daniel, Markee and Kayla; 10 great grandchildren and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Shipping to Reeves Funeral Home 1167 Rock Hill Road Mt. Olive, MS 39119. Visitation Sunday November 8, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00p.m. Funeral services Monday November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home
1167 Rock Hill Road @ US Hwy 49
Mt. Olive, MS 39119
(601) 797-3921
November 3, 2020
To Mrs. Phillips and Family,
Words cannot express how heartbroken I was to hear about Pulaski's beloved band teacher, Mr. Phillips' passing. I was a flute player in his band class from 1977-1979 and still remember signature songs taught to us. As the days and weeks pass, may your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together and may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May the God of Comfort hold your heart in His hands.
Cassandra Williams-Brown
Oklahoma City, OK
Cassandra Brown
Student
November 3, 2020
Strong husband, father, grandfather and teacher Blessed. Now Lord bless his family and friends and keep your arms around Annette!!!
Cheryl Downs
Friend
November 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Student
November 3, 2020
Ray was my fellow music colleague at Pulaski for 8 years and continued to be my friend through these many years - we texted often. He loved Annette & his family, his music, his students & his friends. I extend my sincerest condolences with prayers for comfort and peace. Farewell, Ray. See you later!!
DOLENA MACK
Coworker
November 3, 2020
May God Bless the Phillips family.
Sadie Ethridge
Coworker
November 3, 2020
Mr. Phillips taught me the appreciation for music. I was his band student at Dunbar Pulaski, where I learned to play the clarinet. I developed so many friendships from being in band, but I never imagined my band teacher would be my favorite teacher as well as my friend. He will be truly missed. My condolences to his family.
Ashlen Gresham
Student
November 2, 2020
Mr. Phillips was great band teacher and co worker. He was great with my daughter learning the clarinet her and her friends were great. He will be truly missed. So sorry for the family's loss.
April Jordan
Coworker
