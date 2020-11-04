To Mrs. Phillips and Family,

Words cannot express how heartbroken I was to hear about Pulaski's beloved band teacher, Mr. Phillips' passing. I was a flute player in his band class from 1977-1979 and still remember signature songs taught to us. As the days and weeks pass, may your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together and may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May the God of Comfort hold your heart in His hands.

Cassandra Williams-Brown

Oklahoma City, OK

Cassandra Brown

Student