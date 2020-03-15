Home

Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
Raymond Ernest Quick


Raymond Ernest Quick Obituary
Raymond Ernest Quick, age 81 of Portage, IN passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1938 in New Madrid, MO to Harvey and Urah (King) Quick.

Raymond is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Judith (Jurgensen) Quick; daughters, Robyn (Scott) Bearss, Pam Davies and Dawn (Richard) Wright; sister, Mary Minelli; sister-in-laws, Jerri Quick and Brenda Colvin; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ed, Paul, Tom, Ted, Daymond Quick and Larry Colvin; sisters, Lois Epperson and Kindrill Climer and son-in-law, David Davies.

Raymond was an Electrical Engineer at Verson All-Steel Press in Chicago, IL. He was co-owner of The Port Tavern in Portage, IN and owner of The Shift Change Bar in Burns Harbor, IN. Raymond was an excellent pool player and was a loving and generous husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial to take place at Angelcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020
