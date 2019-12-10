|
Raymond "Ray-Ray" Holiday was born in East Chicago, IN on September 28, He transitioned on November 28, 2019 at the age of 55 after a long illness that he fought courageously.Ray graduated from East Chicago Washington High School and also attended Ivy Tech College in Gary, Indiana. He was proceeded in death by his loving mother Rosie Holiday.He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted father Jack Holiday of Gary, Indiana, who was his caregiver until his passing, his children: Ray Holiday, Donaven Holiday, Devaughn Holiday, and his only daughter which he adored Alicia Zapata, four grandchildren Delilah, Damarian, Elias, and KaLoe. Also cherishing his memory are siblings: Czerney (JoAnne), Glenda, Donnie, Jackie (Vernon), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His services were Thursday December 5,2019 11:00 a.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In.He was laid to rest at Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019