Raymond Middlebrooks Jr., 87 left his earthly life Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, Indiana. He died of heart failure.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Geraldine (Rembert) Middlebrooks; his daughters Rhonda (Roy) Cast, Felicia Middlebrooks (Anthony) Hill, Cassandra (Vincent) Smith and Aniki Coates; his ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his brother Tyrone Crawford; a host of cousins and many faithful friends.
Born November 15, 1932 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Sam Raymond Sr. and Violet Middlebrooks, Raymond attended Westfield High School in Birmingham and later became an Orderly at Lloyd Nolan Hospital where he was born. He moved to Gary, Indiana in 1956 where he married his sweetheart Geraldine.
Raymond was a disabled U.S. Air Force Korean War era Veteran and was a life member of Disabled Veteran Americans. He was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church for more than 60 years, where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board and was one of the founders of The Men of Trinity Rite of Passage Training Ministry. A member of the United Male Chorus for decades, he loved to sing gospels and was often a soloist.
He retired from Jones and Laughlin Steel, formerly Youngstown Sheet and Tube in East Chicago, Indiana after 41 years as a Cranesman.
Raymond was a versatile, fun loving man who freely shared his talents and gifts with friends and family. He owned Middlebrooks Upholstery for many years, masterfully transforming furniture for his many clients. He was President of the Westfield High School Alumni Association for more than 13 years. He was well respected for his personal ministry of family love and community activism. Visitation will be Thursday April 16, 2020 from 12-8pm at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1831 Virginia St, Gary, IN 46407. There will be a private funeral service on Friday April 17, 2020. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020