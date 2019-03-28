|
Raymond Steven Tittle, Jr., born May 4, 1930 in Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his children, Pamela Tittle Collins (Kevin) and Steven Bruce Tittle (Michael O'Connor), and 2 granddaughters, Kylie Collins (Matthew Galvez) and Molly Collins. Condolences may be sent to the family at 10 Shore Dr., Dune Acres, IN 46304. Donations in memory of Ray may be sent to the Dune Acres Civic Improvement Foundation, One East Rd., Dune Acres, IN 46304. A private service will be held.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019