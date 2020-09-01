1/1
Rayvon JaKeith Harris
Rayvon JaKeith Harris, age 29, of Gary, IN passed away Saturday August 22, 2020. He was born March 13, 1991 in East Chicago, IN to Arlether Pugh (late)and Ryan Harris. He attended East Chicago Central High School. Rayvon was currently employed with Impact. Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina Street, Gary, IN. Pastor W.N. Reed, Bishop Norman Hairston II, officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
