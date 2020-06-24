Reather Mae Rufus-Fullwood, age 80, passed away June 17, 2020. Reather graduated from Walker- Gamble High School in 1960. She was a member of Centennial United Methodist Church where she served as a choir member, chairperson of the finance committee, and president of United Methodist Women. Reather was also a member of the Gary Red Hat Society Chapter #4206 "Red Velvet Ladies". She was employee at Baltimore School System, Joyce Sewing Factory, Goldblatts Department Store, Gary Community School System with her last job being the Gary Neighborhood Services (GNS) where she served for 18 years before retiring. Preceded in death by parents: Roberta and Alexander Rufus; daughter Cassandra Pruitt; brothers: Thomas, Elroy "Bey", Alexander "Bobby", Leon "Bonnie", Richard and Wallace Rufus; special friend, Reina Chandler and godmother, Ardie Jones. She is survived by husband, Melvin Fullwood; daughter, Sherita (Willie) Powell; granddaughter, Krystal S. (Jimmell) Boyer; grandsons: James E. (Arabia) Galburth III and Tre'Mell M. Powell; great-granddaughters, Alexandria K. Boyer and Kali L. Galburth; great-grandsons, Karson-Alexander J. Boyer and Ayden Reed all of Gary, IN; sisters, Christine (Robert Ray) Rufus and Elizabeth Rufus, both of Baltimore, Maryland; god sister, Annie Headen; special friend, Bertha Lewis and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, June 26, 2020, from noon-8:00p.m. with family hours from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Centennial United Methodist Church 777 Rhode Island Street. Rev. Michael Hayden officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.