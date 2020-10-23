It is with heavy hearts that we have to say that Rebecca Villanueva (NaNa ), passed away at the age of 67 on September 17, 2020. We take comfort in the fact that she was not alone, but surrounded by family in her final moments. Please keep us in your thoughts for this loss is heartbreaking for us all.



Loving and Missing her dearly her family ; Teresa (David) Soto, Tiffany (Roger) Butterfield, Michele ( Christopher) Simpson, Michael (Brooke Hilton) Soto, Mikaela Yoder, Dylan Butterfield, Addison Butterfield, Bently Simpson, Antonio Soto



Our Nana will be remembered for her love of cooking, family Holidays, and especially her favorite Holiday Halloween. Our love of watching Harry Potter, Golden Girls, Halloween, movies, musicals, and anything Disney is due to the many hours of watching with Nana.



We are grateful for all the memories Nana has given us by making sure we were always involved weather it was cooking, baking, decorating, or just being together.



Becky is also survived by; Brothers: Carlos (Barb) Sanchez, Nick Villanueva, Conrad ( Rosa) Villanueva, Manuel Villanueva



Sisters: Carmen Schimke, Lydia Jane Stamate, Sisters-in-law Rita Villanueva, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Preceded in death by her parents Soledad and Salvador Villanueva. Sister Lucy Silva, brother Paul Villanueva, sister-in-law Pat Villanueva, brother-in-laws Michael Stamate and Robert Schimke.



Memorial service will be Saturday, 24, 2020 from 9:30- 11:00 am. Visitation at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd. Portage In. 46368. Mass to immediately follow from 11:00 - 12:00 p.m.. Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon in her honor at 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 pm. At The Chateau Banquet Hall, 530 W. 61 st. Avenue, Merrillivillie, In. 46410.



A Loving Statement:



This is your journey, your choice. It's time for you to be pain free and at peace. You fought as long as you could. And your fight is to, now watch over us. We need you to find peace and we will always take care of Mikaela. We need you to be at peace and I will keep breathing for you until we meet again. With Love, Michele Simpson





