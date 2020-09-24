1/
Rebecca Lee Engel
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Rebecca Lee Engel, age 68 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1952 in Chicago Heights, IL to Edward and Joyce (Brown) Herrick.

Rebecca is survived by her husband of 47 years, Allen "Scott" Engel; daughters, Tracy Engel and Shelley (Michael) Dudzik; sister, Pat (Gary) Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Judy Borneman and Lynn Herrick.

Rebecca lived most of her life in Lansing, IL and then moved to Portage. She enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling to Brown County and going to Florida and visiting family. Rebecca especially loved her garden and her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother and sister and will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Michael Lawson officiating. Burial to take place at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.ee-fh.com.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Memories & Condolences

September 23, 2020
So Sorry Tracy for the loss of your Mom. You must know she is not suffering now and is in a better place. God has her in his arms and you will see her again. These things have kept me going when my parents left this earth....You must know that we all love you, and if you need anything ...please let us know. Patti and Donald Rutkowski
Patricia Rutkowski
Friend
September 23, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Rutkowski
