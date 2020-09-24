Rebecca Lee Engel, age 68 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1952 in Chicago Heights, IL to Edward and Joyce (Brown) Herrick.Rebecca is survived by her husband of 47 years, Allen "Scott" Engel; daughters, Tracy Engel and Shelley (Michael) Dudzik; sister, Pat (Gary) Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Judy Borneman and Lynn Herrick.Rebecca lived most of her life in Lansing, IL and then moved to Portage. She enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling to Brown County and going to Florida and visiting family. Rebecca especially loved her garden and her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother and sister and will be dearly missed.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Michael Lawson officiating. Burial to take place at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at