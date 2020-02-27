Home

Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
First A.M.E. Church
2045 Massachusetts St.
Gary, IN
Regina Ann Barnett-Gehring


Regina Ann Barnett-Gehring Obituary
Regina Ann Barnett-Gehring of Merrillville , IN, passed away peacefully in her home on February 21, 2020, at the tender age of 64.

Regina (aka Blue Gina ) was born to the late Ezella and Charles R. Barnett Sr. in Gary, IN on January 8, 1956. She was graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1974. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Russell Gehring ; The greatest accomplishments of her life, her 2 doting daughters, Latasha Washington of Gary, IN and Tianna (Robert) Anderson, II of Merrillville, IN; 3 siblings, William D. Chatham of Gary, IN, Charles R. Barnett Jr, and Selena (Maurice) Styles; of College Park, GA. 6 grandchildren, Clifton Spencer, Brionna McFadden, Robert Anderson III, Brandon McFadden Jr, Rianna Anderson and Asiyya Carson; 2 great grandchildren, favorite aunt, Jean Tibbs, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends that deeply loved and will greatly miss her. Memorial Services will be held at Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM

First A.M.E. Church 2045 Massachusetts St. Gary, Indiana 46407
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020
