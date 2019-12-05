Home

Regina Rader Obituary
Regina "Jeannie" Louis Rader, 68, of Hebron, KY, formerly of Gary, IN passed away surrounded by her loving family. Born in Tuskegee, AL on December 31, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Carrie Alexander. Jeannie spent time working for the Rainbow Women's Shelter and later as a Tax Consultant for H & R Block, where she retired with over 20 years of service. She was an avid reader, especially of romance novels, and loved spending time with her friends and family. In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her sister: Gloria Alexander and brother; Joseph Alexander. Jeannie is survived by her sons: David (Cynthia) Rader and Dale (Racheal) Rader; daughters: Barbara Craig, Dawn Rader and Whitanya Alexander; brothers: Roderick Alexander and Andrew Alexander; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at New Starlight Baptist Church, 3839 Guthrie Street, East Chicago, IN 46312. The Repass will be held at 1:00 P.M. at American Legion Post 454, 3139 Michigan Street, Hobart, IN 46342. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019
