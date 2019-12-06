|
Reginald Jeffrey Newell lost his long battle Monday, December 2, 2019 at Regency Hospital in East Chicago.
He was a graduate of Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse L. Newell, Sr., mother, Katherine (nee House) Newell and sister, Jacqueline Newell.
He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife, Helen (nee Hailey) Newell; sister, Sedalia Allen; brother, Jesse L. Newell, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins and great friends.
Funeral services will be held: Saturday, December 7, 2019 11am at Christian Revival Center, 805 W. 57th Ave, Merrillville, IN.
Officiating: Rev. Michael Otano
Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart
Visitation will be held: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Christian Revival Center from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Newell family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019