Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christian Revival Center
805 W. 57th Ave,
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Revival Center,
805 W. 57th Ave
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Jeffrey Newell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reginald Jeffrey Newell Obituary
Reginald Jeffrey Newell lost his long battle Monday, December 2, 2019 at Regency Hospital in East Chicago.

He was a graduate of Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse L. Newell, Sr., mother, Katherine (nee House) Newell and sister, Jacqueline Newell.

He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife, Helen (nee Hailey) Newell; sister, Sedalia Allen; brother, Jesse L. Newell, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins and great friends.

Funeral services will be held: Saturday, December 7, 2019 11am at Christian Revival Center, 805 W. 57th Ave, Merrillville, IN.

Officiating: Rev. Michael Otano

Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart

Visitation will be held: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Christian Revival Center from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Newell family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -