Reginald Keith Alston

Reginald Keith Alston Obituary
Reginald Keith Alston (Reggie), age 54, of Gary Indiana passed away on March 27, 2020. Reggie graduated from West Side High class of "83" and served in the U S Army military. Reggie most recently was employed with Allied Universal in East Chicago Indiana. Reggie had a passion for cars, astronomy and was a good friend to those that knew him. He is survived by his parents Thomas Alston Jr., Diane F. Turner, sister Bridget Alston Watkins, brother Michael L. Alston, niece, nephew, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020
