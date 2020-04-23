|
Reginald Keith Alston (Reggie), age 54, of Gary Indiana passed away on March 27, 2020. Reggie graduated from West Side High class of "83" and served in the U S Army military. Reggie most recently was employed with Allied Universal in East Chicago Indiana. Reggie had a passion for cars, astronomy and was a good friend to those that knew him. He is survived by his parents Thomas Alston Jr., Diane F. Turner, sister Bridget Alston Watkins, brother Michael L. Alston, niece, nephew, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020