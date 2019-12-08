Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy and Allen Funeral Home
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Guy and Allen Funeral Home
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Reginald R. Walters, 74, will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12 PM at Guy and Allen Funeral Home in Gary, Indiana. Mr. Walters transitioned on December 5, 2019 with loved ones at his bedside. He was one of eight children born to the late William and Rosetta Walters on April 07, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. His family relocated to Gary, Indiana where he attended Tolleston High School and graduated in 1964. After graduation, he started working for Bethlehem Steele as a crane operation. He was employed for 38 years with Bethlehem Steele, retiring in 2002. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife of 47 years, Iristine Walters; Children: Reginald Jr. (Iesha), Dontreal (LaToya), and Phyllis Walters; Grandchildren: Dontreal Jr, Devon, Jayden, Dontrease, Derrionne, and Delann; Siblings: Willie Walters, Cherrie (Lawrence) Patton, Charline Walters, Darlene Walters, and Venice Walters; In-Laws:, Betty Sandlin, Lola Price, Dorothy Boyd and Nathan (Evelyn) Price. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, a special friend, Curtis. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosetta Walters, siblings James and Shaizonn Walters. Visitation Thursday December 12, 2019 from 12-8:00 p.m.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019
