Reginald Thirkield
Reginald (Reggie) Thirkield age 61 passed away June 29, 2020. Reggie obtained his education in the Gary Public School System with Roosevelt High being his alma mater. He began his career at the United States Steel Corporation Gary Works located in Gary, Indiana. Reggie worked there for several years. Reggie leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Rayfeal Gardner, of Gary, IN; Roderick Thirkield (Teresa) and Brandyn Thirkield (Kiana) both of Indianapolis, IN; Sharon Jackson-Bowen (preceded in death); Kenneth Thirkield (Tanya); Nashville, TN; Terry Tankersley (Demetria); Detroit, MI; Darrell Thirkield, Ellenwood, GA; Bradley Thirkield, Detroit, MI; and Anthony Thirkield, Indianapolis, IN. 6 Grandchildren; 3 Great-Grandchildren which 1 has proceeded him in death. Two uncles, two aunts and a host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. One special cousin/brother, Anthony Thirkield. Wake Saturday July 11, 2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
