1/1
Rena Dabdee Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rena Dabadee Taylor born October 3, 1951 to the late Phillip Dabadee Sr. and Blanche Dabadee, passed away October 24, 2020 at age 69. At an early age, Rena professed her faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rena attended Gary public schools and graduated in 1970 from Roosevelt High School.

Rena was united in Holy Matrimony to Robert L. Taylor on September 18, 1982. She obtained her nursing degree at Indiana University Northwest. Rena worked for Saint Mary's Medical Center for twenty-eight years, retiring in 2008.

Rena enjoyed shopping, mentoring and gardening. She was a caring, outgoing, and loving person. Rena always gave her time to help others.

Rena was proceeded in death by her parents, grandmother Rosie Simmons, aunt Elizabeth Claiborne, brother Phillip Dabdee Jr. and sister-in-law Grace Sain. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Taylor, child La Shanda (Walter) Rorie, grandchildren Keziah & Gabriel Rorie, and siblings, Rose and Patrick (Irene) of California, Eric of Minnesota, Larry, Michael, Sandra, Derrick, Darin, Linda (Marvin), all of Indiana, brother-in-law Joel (Doreen) of Arizona, brother-in-law Richard (Deana) of Indiana and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: Saturday, October 31, 2020 from noon – 2pm. Services immediately following at 2pm. All Services held at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home,4209 Grant St, Gary, IN 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to all of my family at the loss of cousin Rena. Praying for you Robert and all her love one. My the Lord strengthen youand keep you is my prayer. Love you all.
Patricia Hooper
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved