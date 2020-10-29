Rena Dabadee Taylor born October 3, 1951 to the late Phillip Dabadee Sr. and Blanche Dabadee, passed away October 24, 2020 at age 69. At an early age, Rena professed her faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rena attended Gary public schools and graduated in 1970 from Roosevelt High School.
Rena was united in Holy Matrimony to Robert L. Taylor on September 18, 1982. She obtained her nursing degree at Indiana University Northwest. Rena worked for Saint Mary's Medical Center for twenty-eight years, retiring in 2008.
Rena enjoyed shopping, mentoring and gardening. She was a caring, outgoing, and loving person. Rena always gave her time to help others.
Rena was proceeded in death by her parents, grandmother Rosie Simmons, aunt Elizabeth Claiborne, brother Phillip Dabdee Jr. and sister-in-law Grace Sain. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Taylor, child La Shanda (Walter) Rorie, grandchildren Keziah & Gabriel Rorie, and siblings, Rose and Patrick (Irene) of California, Eric of Minnesota, Larry, Michael, Sandra, Derrick, Darin, Linda (Marvin), all of Indiana, brother-in-law Joel (Doreen) of Arizona, brother-in-law Richard (Deana) of Indiana and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: Saturday, October 31, 2020 from noon – 2pm. Services immediately following at 2pm. All Services held at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home,4209 Grant St, Gary, IN 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com