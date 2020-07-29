Age 65, of Gary, Indiana; her soul transitioned into Heaven, Thursday, July 23rd, at 3:26 PM at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Rene' was a member of Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized under Rev. J. J. Overstreet. She was graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1973. Rene' was the first female Drum Major for the Marching Band. Rene' loved music – singing and playing both the flute and piano, which led her to start her college education at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Rene' married Thomas Elliott, and to their union, Antoinette Rene was born. Rene' and Ashley Miller were together, and to their union, Joi Elizabeth was born.Rene' was preceded in death by: Biological Father, Eugene Fayson Sr.; Adopted Father, James P. Patterson; Daughter, Joi Elliott; and Brother, Derek Fayson.She leaves to cherish her legacy: Mom, Betty Evans and Stepfather, Joseph Evans; Daughter, Antoinette Elliott; Sisters, Araina (Rev. Ray Charles) Mickens, Katrina (Dartagnon) Gunn, Phaedra Fayson-Cooke, Diana Patterson Sandlin, Stephanie Evans, and Joanne Evans; Brothers, Eugene (Diane) Fayson, Jr., Danny (Lisa) Fayson, and Damien Fayson; Grandchildren, Jarred Elliott, Jailyn Rose, and Brandon Winston; and Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Avenue.