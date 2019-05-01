|
Renee Nicole Bartruff, 31 of Wanatah, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Renee was born September 23, 1987 in Valparaiso, IN to Michael and Cynthia (Doud) Born. On July 19, 2008 she married Michael Bartruff who survives. Renee is survived by her children Rylee Elizabeth and Miranda Jo Bartruff of Wanatah, her parents, two brothers Eric (Ashley) Prater and Joshua Born. Renee was a RN at Porter Regional Hospital for 14 years. Loving mother and wife.Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 3rd at Newhard Funeral Home in Westville, IN. Visition will be on Thursday, May 2nd, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville in charge of arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on May 1, 2019