Rueben D. Roy, age 87 entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born to the late James and Mearle Roy. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1949. He served honorably in the Korean War and upon return home he joined the Gary Police Department and was appointed on May1, 1957 and retired on July 15, 1981. He didn't stay retired long before working at the Gary Sanitary District for 10 years. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Israel CME Church of Gary, where he served as a Trustee and Usher. Preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Phyllis Clark, James L. Roy, Cleta Davis and Charles Roy. Reuben Leaves to cherish his fond memories sister Gladys Jenkins, devoted friend Bernice Sandifer, sister-in-law Dorothy Miles and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation, Friday November 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington Street. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019