Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel CME Church
2301 Washington Street
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel CME Church
2301 Washington Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reuben Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reuben D. Roy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reuben D. Roy Obituary
Rueben D. Roy, age 87 entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born to the late James and Mearle Roy. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1949. He served honorably in the Korean War and upon return home he joined the Gary Police Department and was appointed on May1, 1957 and retired on July 15, 1981. He didn't stay retired long before working at the Gary Sanitary District for 10 years. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Israel CME Church of Gary, where he served as a Trustee and Usher. Preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Phyllis Clark, James L. Roy, Cleta Davis and Charles Roy. Reuben Leaves to cherish his fond memories sister Gladys Jenkins, devoted friend Bernice Sandifer, sister-in-law Dorothy Miles and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation, Friday November 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington Street. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -