Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spirit of God Fellowship Church
1010 Roosevelt Street
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Spirit of God Fellowship Church
1010 Roosevelt Street
was called home peacefully to be with our heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born February 6, 1958 in Gary, Indiana to Richard and Mary Ann Taylor. Her father preceded her in death. Reva was united in holy matrimony to Kary N. Hereford who preceded her in death. Early in her childhood Reva accepted Jesus Christ into her life. Serving God lifting up her voice in praise and inspiring others from the choir throughout her life. Reva graduated from Horace Mann High School class of 1976. Nursing Aid certification 1981. Manager at Petro/Flying Jay Store. She worked in food service at Methodist Hospital North Lake prior to retiring due to health issues. Visitation Thursday July 18, 2019 from 9:00a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. All Services at Spirit of God Fellowship Church 1010 Roosevelt Street. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 17, 2019
