Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Prater Cemetery
Rensselaer, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Ott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Ott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rex Ott Obituary
88, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He is survived by his children, Linda (Steve) Grentzer, Lori (Dan) Butor, Lisa (Roy) Phillips and Tim (Will); 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; great-granddaughter Annabella; and brothers Max, Virgil and George. The family wishes to thank Lowell Healthcare staff for all they have done for them this year. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 6th at 11:00 AM, in Prater Cemetery, Rensselaer, IN.

Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -