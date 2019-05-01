|
|
Rhonda Renae Ford, 54, of Gary,Indiana passed away April 25th, 2019. She was born at Methodist Hospital August, 5th 1964. Rhonda Graduated from Indiana University Northwest with a degree in Health Administration. She is survived by her son Walter Ford; Mother Mamie Hughes; Sisters Pat Booker, Jeanette Campbell, Janice Ford Haynes, and Iyeshia Glover; Brothers Vincent Ford, Bruce Ford, Nate Hughes, and Maurice Glover. Visitation is Friday May 3rd, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Williams Chapel Church of God in Christ, 2201 Tennessee Ave. Gary, IN, followed by her Homegoing Service at 11:00 a.m. at Williams Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace"
Published in the Post Tribune on May 1, 2019